Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 20:26 Hits: 7

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 1,200 points, or 5 percent, in the first two days of trading this week amid turmoil in energy markets.On Tuesday, the Dow Jones closed down 631.6 points, or 2.7 percent, and the S&P...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/493970-dow-drops-more-than-1200-in-two-days-amid-oil-market-turmoil