Published on Monday, 20 April 2020

What scientists thought was a planet beyond our solar system has 'vanished.' Though this happens to sci-fi worlds, scientists seek a more plausible explanation. One interpretation: instead of a planet, it could be a dust cloud produced by two large bodies colliding.

