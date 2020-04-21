Infant temperament predicts personality more than 20 years later

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020

Researchers investigating how temperament shapes adult life-course outcomes have found that behavioral inhibition in infancy predicts a reserved, introverted personality at age 26. For those individuals who show sensitivity to making errors in adolescence, the findings indicated a higher risk for internalizing disorders (such as anxiety and depression) in adulthood. The study provides robust evidence of the impact of infant temperament on adult outcomes.

