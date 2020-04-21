The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Infant temperament predicts personality more than 20 years later

Category: Environment Hits: 4

Researchers investigating how temperament shapes adult life-course outcomes have found that behavioral inhibition in infancy predicts a reserved, introverted personality at age 26. For those individuals who show sensitivity to making errors in adolescence, the findings indicated a higher risk for internalizing disorders (such as anxiety and depression) in adulthood. The study provides robust evidence of the impact of infant temperament on adult outcomes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200420201513.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version