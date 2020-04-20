The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Neolithic genomes from modern-day Switzerland indicate parallel ancient societies

Genetic research throughout Europe shows evidence of drastic population changes near the end of the Neolithic period, as shown by the arrival of ancestry related to pastoralists from the Pontic-Caspian steppe. But the timing of this change and the arrival and mixture process of these peoples, particularly in Central Europe, is little understood. In a new study, researchers analyze 96 ancient genomes, providing new insights into the ancestry of modern Europeans.

