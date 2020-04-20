Neolithic genomes from modern-day Switzerland indicate parallel ancient societies

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 20 April 2020

Genetic research throughout Europe shows evidence of drastic population changes near the end of the Neolithic period, as shown by the arrival of ancestry related to pastoralists from the Pontic-Caspian steppe. But the timing of this change and the arrival and mixture process of these peoples, particularly in Central Europe, is little understood. In a new study, researchers analyze 96 ancient genomes, providing new insights into the ancestry of modern Europeans.

