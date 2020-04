Articles

Published on Monday, 20 April 2020

After 157 years since the description of the South American genus of strange-combed beetles, Nototylus, a second specimen finally has been discovered. The beetle comes to address some over a century-old debates, including whether or not strange-combed beetles possess a feature distinct for ground beetles, why that might be, and whether or not they are indeed ground beetles at all.

