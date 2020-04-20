The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Gypsy moth larvae love poplar leaves infected by fungi

Black poplar leaves infected by fungi are especially susceptible to attack by gypsy moth caterpillars. A research team found that young larvae that fed on leaves covered with fungal spores grew faster and pupated earlier than those feeding only on leaf tissue. The results shed new light on the co-evolution of plants and insects, in which microorganisms play a much greater role than previously assumed.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200420105037.htm

