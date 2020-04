Articles

The White House pushed the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to loosen a potential regulation regarding a class of cancer-linked chemicals, according to documents released by Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.). The chemicals, called PFAS, are also...

