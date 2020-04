Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 14:59 Hits: 5

A kangaroo in central Adelaide filmed by Australian police is just the latest wild creature lured into cities subdued by the pandemic. In recent weeks, two cougars entered Chile's capital Santiago, before being captured.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/kangaroo-ventures-into-central-adelaide-amid-coronavirus-shutdown/a-53188362?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss