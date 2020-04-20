Caesars Entertainment Wins EPA Regional WasteWise Award

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 04:00 Hits: 6

News Releases from Region 09

Company has Diverted Nearly 400,000 Tons of Waste from Landfills

PARADISE, Nev. - Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognized Caesars Entertainment as a regional WasteWise leader in sustainable business practices, for its efforts during 2019. Caesars Entertainment is one of three organizations recognized for WasteWise achievements in EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region.

Every year, EPA recognizes WasteWise partners in various categories who report the best overall improvement in waste prevention and recycling activities, when compared to the previous year. In 2018, EPA’s WasteWise partners collectively reported preventing and diverting more than 1.9 million tons of municipal solid waste that would otherwise be disposed in landfills or incinerated, reaping clear environmental benefits and saving close to $100 million in avoided landfill-related fees.

“For more than 25 years, the WasteWise program has encouraged organizations and businesses to divert waste and apply sustainable materials management practices, saving them resources and money,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator John Busterud. “We are pleased to recognize Caesars Entertainment for their environmental stewardship and encourage others to follow their lead.”

“We continue improving our waste management and recycling programs through education, tracking, and partnerships to achieve goals that align with our broader commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Jeffrey Ruskowitz, Sustainable Operations Director for Caesars Entertainment. “Environmental awareness, engagement, and performance are part of our lifeblood here at Caesars Entertainment.”

In 2007, Caesars Entertainment publicly set a goal to divert 50 percent of its waste by 2020. In 2018, Caesars achieved an overall enterprise diversion rate of 49.4 percent, nearly eclipsing its 2020 goal. Also in 2018, ten resort properties achieved the gaming hotel and casino company’s 2020 target diversion rate and recycled 68,700 tons. Since 2012, nearly 400,000 tons of materials have been diverted from Caesars’ properties, saving millions of dollars in disposal fees and preventing methane emissions.

For more information about Caesars Entertainment’s sustainability efforts visit: https://www.epa.gov/smm/wastewise#AwardsandAwardWinners

Background

The WasteWise program is part of EPA’s Sustainable Materials Management efforts that promote the use and reuse of materials more productively over their entire life cycles. All U.S. businesses, governments, academic institutions and non-profit organizations can join WasteWise as a partner, an endorser or both. Partners demonstrate how they reduce waste, practice environmental stewardship and incorporate sustainable materials management into their waste management practices. Endorsers promote enrollment in WasteWise as part of a comprehensive approach to help their stakeholders realize the economic benefits to reducing waste.

Learn more about EPA's Pacific Southwest Region , which implements and enforces federal environmental laws in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, the Pacific Islands, and 148 tribal nations. Connect with us on Facebook and on Twitter .

###