Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020

Oil produced from biomass can provide a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels. But technological challenges make it difficult to scale up production. A new study discusses methods to manage wastewater from biocrude oil production, providing a possible path to commercially viable production.

