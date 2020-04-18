The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

From watching reruns to relationships, there are many ways of feeling connected

Category: Environment Hits: 1

New research suggests that non-traditional social strategies, which can include so-called ''guilty pleasures,'' are just as effective at fulfilling critical social needs as family connections, romantic relationships or strong social support systems. The study represents the first time researchers have empirically combined the traditional and non-traditional for comparative purposes to simultaneously test their relative effectiveness.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200417212931.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version