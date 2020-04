Articles

Researchers are developing new 'gene promoters' - which act like switches to turn genes on - for use with gene therapy, the delivery of new genes to replace ones that are faulty. The new promoters work especially well for brain and other neurological disorders and provide longer-lasting functionality compared to other promoters.

