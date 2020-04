Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 00:15 Hits: 3

Ex-campaign staffers for former presidential candidate Jay Inslee are reviving the Washington governor’s ambitious climate plan by pitching an updated proposal to congressional Democrats and the Biden campaign.The new plan is a condensed version of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/493436-former-inslee-staffers-pitch-climate-plan-to-biden-congress