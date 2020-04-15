The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pterosaurs and other fossil flyers to better engineer human-made flight

Pterosaurs were the largest animals ever to fly. They soared the skies for 160 million years -- much longer than any species of modern bird. Despite their aeronautic excellence, these ancient flyers have largely been overlooked in the pursuit of bioinspired flight technologies. Researchers outline why and how the physiology of fossil flyers could provide ancient solutions to modern flight problems, like aerial stability and self-launch.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200415133640.htm

