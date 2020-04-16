The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

New photon-counting camera captures 3D images with record speed and resolution

Researchers have developed the first megapixel photon-counting camera based on new-generation image sensor technology that uses single-photon avalanche diodes (SPADs). The new camera can detect single photons of light at unprecedented speeds, a capability that could advance applications that require fast acquisition of 3D images such as augmented reality and LiDAR systems for autonomous vehicles.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200416114537.htm

