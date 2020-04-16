Male ring-tail lemurs exude fruity-smelling perfume from their wrists to attract mates

Articles

Humans aren't the only primates who like smelling nice for their dates. Scientists report that male ring-tailed lemurs (Lemur catta) become more attractive to females by secreting a fruity and floral aroma from their wrists. Using detailed chemical analysis, the researchers identified three compounds responsible for this sweet scent, marking the first time that pheromones have been identified in a primate.

