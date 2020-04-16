The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Male ring-tail lemurs exude fruity-smelling perfume from their wrists to attract mates

Category: Environment Hits: 0

Humans aren't the only primates who like smelling nice for their dates. Scientists report that male ring-tailed lemurs (Lemur catta) become more attractive to females by secreting a fruity and floral aroma from their wrists. Using detailed chemical analysis, the researchers identified three compounds responsible for this sweet scent, marking the first time that pheromones have been identified in a primate.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200416135938.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version