Articles

Category: Environment Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020 01:29 Hits: 3

Scientists have uncovered the formation of tuft cells during pancreatitis and the surprising role of these cells in immunity, using mouse models of pancreatitis. The findings could lead to the development of new biomarkers to test for pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200417212928.htm