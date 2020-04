Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 21:38 Hits: 6

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is weighing whether to let oil refineries skip on adding ethanol to their fuels, a move being requested by governors in oil-rich states who say the industry can’t afford the expense of blending in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/493402-epa-weighs-lifting-ethanol-requirements-for-oil-refiners