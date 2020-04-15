The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Logging threatening endangered caribou

Researchers found habitat and food web changes from forestry are encouraging more wolf packs to prey on caribou. Researchers attached video and GPS-tracking radio collars to caribou and wolves to monitor foraging and movements, including signs wolves had killed a caribou. Overs 6 years they collected and compared data from a site with extensive logging and a site untouched by forestry and found caribou in the disturbed site were not self-sustaining.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200415133421.htm

