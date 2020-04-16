The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Study finds evidence for existence of elusive 'metabolon'

Category: Environment Hits: 2

For more than 40 years, scientists have hypothesized the existence of enzyme clusters, or 'metabolons,' in facilitating various processes within cells. Using a novel imaging technology combined with mass spectrometry, researchers, for the first time, have directly observed functional metabolons involved in generating purines, the most abundant cellular metabolites. The findings could lead to the development of novel therapeutic strategies that disrupt the progression of cancer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200416151734.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version