Study finds evidence for existence of elusive 'metabolon'

Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020

For more than 40 years, scientists have hypothesized the existence of enzyme clusters, or 'metabolons,' in facilitating various processes within cells. Using a novel imaging technology combined with mass spectrometry, researchers, for the first time, have directly observed functional metabolons involved in generating purines, the most abundant cellular metabolites. The findings could lead to the development of novel therapeutic strategies that disrupt the progression of cancer.

