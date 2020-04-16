Gas storage method could help next-generation clean energy vehicles

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 19:17 Hits: 3

A Northwestern University research team has designed and synthesized new materials with ultrahigh porosity and surface area for the storage of hydrogen and methane for fuel cell-powered vehicles. The materials, a type of a metal-organic framework (MOF), can store significantly more hydrogen and methane than conventional adsorbent materials at much safer pressures and at much lower costs. A one-gram sample of the material (with a volume of six M&Ms) has a surface area that would cover 1.3 football fields.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200416151739.htm