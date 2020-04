Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 14:40 Hits: 1

Environmental groups are suing the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over a March memo signaling that the agency would not seek penalties against companies that do not monitor their pollution during the coronavirus outbreak.The March...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/493111-green-groups-sue-after-epa-suspends-enforcement-of-pollution