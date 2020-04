Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 19:06 Hits: 2

The Trump administration is contemplating paying oil companies to leave their product in the ground, a measure that could help boost the struggling industry while the market has been crushed by an oversupply of crude.According to reporting from...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/493187-trump-adminsitation-eyes-paying-oil-companies-to-keep-crude-in-the