Vacancy: Digital content executive

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 09:56 Hits: 4

Carbon Brief, the award-winning website specialising in climate change, is seeking a digital content executive. Reporting to the director, you will deliver the day-to-day running of our website, optimise our written and visual content for the web and operate our social media channels.

Our journalists produce analysis and explainers to promote fact-based discussion of climate science and policy, and create infographics and videos to visualise issues at the heart of the discussion. Our analysis is used and respected by scientists, researchers, journalists, policymakers and campaigners around the world.

We’re looking for someone who can quickly build up a good understanding of the needs of our organisation, has an excellent eye for detail and will help us to maximise our impact and visibility online.

As an experienced digital communications professional, you will have a strong understanding of how to make content stand out on social media and online across desktop and mobile platforms.

You will have ideas about how to develop our work, be enthusiastic about using web analytics to provide feedback on our performance and be equipped to advise the team on SEO and internet best-practice.

You will have responsibility for ensuring our rapid flow of content is published efficiently, accurately and consistently in house style.

You will also be adept at forward planning, creating and managing a content calendar, promoting our new and archive content at opportune moments through the most appropriate social media channels.

This job will suit someone with experience in a web content management or digital communications role.

The full-time permanent position is based at our central London office on Borough High Street, SE1. The salary is £28,000 per annum, plus benefits.

Key responsibilities:

Day-to-day responsibility for updating the website content, layout and functionality, taking into account SEO and analytics.

Creating a social media and content calendar, then scheduling content through the most appropriate channels.

Managing workflow from journalists through to online publication.

Liaising with the team to generate and optimise multimedia content for the website, social media and email newsletter.

Maintaining and promoting the website’s extensive archive of content.

Implementing Carbon Brief’s digital strategy and marketing plan.

Evaluating and reporting back to the team on website, social media and newsletter performance.

Working with a web agency to update the website design and functionality, as and when required.

Testing, debugging and analysing the website.

Monitoring and responding to audience feedback.

Essential experience/skills:

Managing a busy online publishing platform.

Web optimisation of written and/or visual content.

Managing social media content.

Excellent understanding of SEO.

Managing a CMS, preferably WordPress.

Maintaining email newsletters.

Using Google Analytics and social analytics tools.

Keen interest in digital communications, digital marketing and staying up to date with the latest news, developments and trends.

Knowledge of HTML for web and email.

Superb eye for detail; spotting and correcting errors and bugs.

Desirable skills:

Two years’ relevant experience.

Experience using the Adobe Creative Suite, particularly Photoshop, or similar software.

Experience working in the environmental sector.

Working knowledge of languages other than English.

Applicants should submit a covering letter, CV and 500 words explaining how the performance and usability of Carbon Brief’s website and social-media channels could be improved.

Please send applications to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – and state “DigContExec application” in the email subject header.

Closing date: 9am, 18 May 2020. Shortlisted candidates to be interviewed the week starting 25 May.

Only candidates who have the right to work permanently in the United Kingdom will be considered for this role.

No agencies, please.

The post Vacancy: Digital content executive appeared first on Carbon Brief.

Authors: Super User

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/carbonbrief/~3/toltKFFXrvk/vacancy-digital-content-executive