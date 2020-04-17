Moms Clean Air Force’s Heather McTeer Toney In Parade Magazine

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 13:06 Hits: 4

Written by Moms Clean Air Force

Parade magazine’s annual story about positive environmental news, “Earth Day Across America! 50 Earth-Saving Projects From Every State” chose Moms Clean Air Force national field director Heather McTeer Toney, of Greenville, Mississippi, to represent her state. Heather is a mom of three children (ages, 3, 14, and 23). She was celebrated in Parade magazine’s annual story because of her commitment to helping people realize how climate change affects kids’ health.

Parade‘s story gathers 50 ideas from 50 states on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day (Wednesday, April 22)

Heather McTeer Toney (top left) and Moms Clean Air Force member Rachel Heaton (second from left) of the Muckleshoot Tribe of Auburn, Wash., and two of her three children meet with Congresswoman Kim Schrier, M.D. (WA-08), on Capitol Hill to deliver the message that families across the country want leadership to get serious about addressing climate change.

Here’s Heather’s quote in Parade:

“It’s critically important to be aware of how our children’s health is being greatly impacted just by the air we breathe,” she told Mississippi Today in November. “It’s one of those basic functions we take for granted, but it’s hugely impacted by the environment in which we live and the climate impacts taking place across the globe. Just think of the number of children who have asthma, or are impacted by climate-related health disparities. These are things that parents are staying up at night worrying about.”

VIEW Parade photo gallery to see all the amazing people and projects, and find out what Heather shared about how you can pitch in and do your part to protect the planet.

Photos: Kalita Conleye/photo of Heather McTeer Toney by Jose Luis Magana

TELL YOUR REPRESENTATIVE: IT’S BEYOND TIME FOR CLIMATE SAFETY

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/MomsCleanAirForce/~3/yshPXRpScIs/