Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Thursday finalized a decision that critics say threatens regulations designed to limit pollution from power plants. The finalized rule doesn’t roll back the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS)....

