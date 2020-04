Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 22:43 Hits: 2

Fuel distributors are asking for their employees to be included in a proposal that would give essential workers up to $25,000 in hazard pay. The International Liquid Terminals Association and the National Tank Truck Carriers wrote to Congress...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/493249-fuel-distributors-want-hazard-pay-for-their-workers