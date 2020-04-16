EPA Requests Public Comment on Michigan’s Application for Primacy for Certain Underground Injection Wells

CHICAGO — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is asking for public input regarding the State of Michigan’s request to have primary responsibility (primacy) for enforcing regulation of Class II wells under the Underground Injection Control (UIC) Program. Class II underground injection wells can be used only to inject fluids associated with oil and natural gas production or storage.

“EPA supports states’ abilities to protect their groundwater, and we are pleased Michigan has applied to implement this important program,” EPA Region 5 Administrator Kurt Thiede said. “We welcome public comments on the application.”

EPA has determined that Michigan’s application contains all the required elements, including a letter from the Governor requesting program approval and a complete description of the state’s UIC program. This notice is not an EPA decision or action to approve or disapprove the application. If approved, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) would regulate Class II injection wells in Michigan.

EPA requests public comments on the application and will accept them until June 5, 2020. EPA currently has a public hearing scheduled for May 27, 2020. Depending on the status of the Governor’s COVID-19 shelter-in-place order, the hearing may be in-person at the Kirtland Community College Event Center (4800 W. Four Mile Road, Grayling, Mich., from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.) or conducted online.

EPA is working with its partners to evaluate options to ensure that decisions about meetings and other activities are made with the health and safety of communities, EPA staff, state and tribal partners, and contractors as the priority, especially in areas where local health declarations are in effect due to COVID-19. Updates and more information will be shared on EPA’s website.

For instructions on providing comments: https://www.regulations.gov/docket?D=EPA-R05-OW-2019-0705

For more information and updates regarding the public hearing: https://www.epa.gov/uic/underground-injection-control-epa-region-5-il-mi-mn-oh-and-wi#public-notices