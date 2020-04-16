EPA orders D.C. asphalt manufacturer to reduce polluted runoff to Anacostia River

PHILADELPHIA (April 16, 2020) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced that Roubin & Janeiro, Inc., owner of an asphalt manufacturing facility in Washington, D.C., has agreed to several actions to protect the Anacostia River from polluted stormwater runoff.

In an Administrative Compliance Order on Consent, EPA cited the company for failing to take required measures to reduce pollution discharges including failing to minimize exposure of material storage areas to stormwater runoff, failing to properly store solid waste debris, failing to minimize potential for leaks and spills, and failing to prepare an adequate site map in the facility’s Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan.

EPA’s action was based on information from a joint inspection by EPA and the D.C. Department of Energy and the Environment (DOEE).

Under the consent order, the company will implement measures to reduce polluted runoff including: construction of aggregate containment structures; construction of a vehicle pollutant containment structure; updating the site map and stormwater pollution prevention training protocol; updating site inspection schedules and processes; and updating its pollution prevention plan. These actions are designed to minimize the flow of asphalt manufacturing related stormwater pollutants to the Anacostia River.

EPA coordinated with DOEE in determining the appropriate stormwater pollution prevention measures. In agreeing to the consent order, the company neither admitted nor denied the factual allegations or liability for the alleged violations.

Uncontrolled storm water runoff from industrial and construction sites often contains oil and grease, chemicals, nutrients and oxygen‑demanding compounds and other pollutants. The Clean Water Act requires owners of certain industrial and construction operations to obtain a permit before discharging storm water runoff into waterways. These permits include pollution-reducing “best management practices,” such as spill prevention safeguards, material storage and coverage requirements, runoff reduction measures, and employee training.

For more information about EPA’s storm water program, visit https://www.epa.gov/npdes/npdes-stormwater-program .