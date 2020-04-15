New textile could keep you cool in the heat, warm in the cold

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 17:34 Hits: 2

Imagine a single garment that could adapt to changing weather conditions, keeping its wearer cool in the heat of midday but warm when an evening storm blows in. In addition to wearing it outdoors, such clothing could also be worn indoors, drastically reducing the need for air conditioning or heat. Now, researchers have made a strong, comfortable fabric that heats and cools skin, with no energy input.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200415133440.htm