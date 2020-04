Articles

Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020

More than 106,000 jobs in the clean energy sector were lost in March amid economic downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new analysis. The analysis, which was conducted by BW Research Partnership for the E2 advocacy group,...

