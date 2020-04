Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 23:01 Hits: 6

DON'T FIND IT VERY STIMULATING: More than 40 Democratic lawmakers are arguing that fossil fuel companies should not be able to receive any assistance under the coronavirus relief package passed by Congress last month. In a letter to Treasury...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/overnights/493049-overnight-energy-democrats-say-coronavirus-stimulus-should-not-bail