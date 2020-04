Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 23:28 Hits: 6

A federal court on Wednesday delivered a setback to the controversial Keystone XL pipeline project, vacating a permit the government had issued for its construction. Federal Judge Brian Morris determined that the U.S. Army Corps of...

