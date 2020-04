Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 15:59 Hits: 1

The year-over-year demand for gasoline was down 20 percent last month amid decreases in use linked to the coronavirus, according to a new analysis. “March 2020 saw an unprecedented decline in demand as many Americans followed stay-at-...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/492926-march-gasoline-demand-down-20-percent-from-last-year