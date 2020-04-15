EPA Awards Nearly $2.5M to North Central Texas Council of Governments to Help Reduce Diesel Emissions

Recently, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized a cooperative agreement with the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) to fund diesel emissions-reduction programs. The agreement provides $2,494,496 to replace diesel-powered engines and equipment in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant, Wise, Hood and Navarro Counties. The funding is provided under the National Clean Diesel Funding Assistance Program.

“Reducing diesel emissions is an important component of improving and maintaining good air quality,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “NCTCOG continues to be a valuable partner in securing this benefit for Dallas-Fort Worth area communities and families.”

NCTCOG will use the funding to issue rebates to eligible organizations to replace highway diesel vehicles and buses with cleaner-burning versions. The grant will also fund rebates for non-road vehicles and shore power installation for rail and switch yards to control equipment idling. Replacing these types of engines and equipment will reduce emissions of harmful diesel particulate matter and other pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide. This is especially important in North Central Texas, where vehicles and other mobile sources are among the main contributors to air pollution.

Exposure to diesel exhaust can lead to serious health conditions, like asthma and respiratory illnesses, and can worsen existing heart and lung disease, especially in children and the elderly. EPA’s Clean Diesel Program provides support for projects that protect human health and improve air quality by reducing harmful emissions from diesel engines. This program includes grants and rebates funded under the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA).

More information on EPA’s Clean Diesel programs: https://www.epa.gov/cleandiesel

More information on EPA’s work in Texas: https://www.epa.gov/tx

Connect with EPA Region 6:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eparegion6

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/EPAregion6

About EPA Region 6: https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/epa-region-6-south-central

# # #