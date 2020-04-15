Little scientists: Children prefer storybooks that explain why and how things happen

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020

Children have a never-ending curiosity about the world around them and frequently question how and why it works the way it does. Researchers have previously demonstrated that children are interested in causal information, but had not yet linked this to a real-world activity, such as reading. A new study finds that children prefer causally-rich storybooks, suggesting that such content may be more engaging and could help to increase children's interest in reading.

