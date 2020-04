Articles

Heavy wildfire smoke may raise the risk of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. To reduce exposure to wildfire smoke, researchers advise people to stay indoors with doors and windows closed, to use high-efficiency air filters in air conditioning systems, avoid exertion, and consider seeking shelter elsewhere if the home does not have an air conditioner and it is too warm to stay inside.

