Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 21:32 Hits: 6

Self-isolation in the face of a pandemic may save lives but it comes at the expense of life-sustaining essentials such as transport, communication and connectivity. New research suggests plants must balance similar trade-offs as they respond to pathogens.

