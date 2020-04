Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 22:09 Hits: 5

Democratic lawmakers and environmentalists are criticizing the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) proposed decision to retain Obama-era air quality standards, saying the standards should be tightened. The EPA on Tuesday proposed...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/492806-democrats-slam-epa-decision-not-to-tighten-air-quality-standards