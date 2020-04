Articles

Published on Sunday, 12 April 2020

Unique fauna of the Cape Range and Cloates Canyons off of Ningaloo have been documented at unexplored depths. Seemingly the longest animal ever recorded, glass sponges, and octopus squid are among species seen for the first time in Western Australia.

