Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 13:57 Hits: 2

A new Columbia Engineering study shows that increased water stress -- higher frequency of drought due to higher temperatures, is going to constrain the phenological cycle: in effect, by shutting down photosynthesis, it will generate a lower carbon uptake at the end of the season, thus contributing to increased global warming.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200414095758.htm