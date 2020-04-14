EPA Proposes to Retain NAAQS for Particulate Matter

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 04:00 Hits: 2

WASHINGTON (April 14, 2020) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing its proposal to retain, without changes, the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for particulate matter (PM) including both fine particles (PM2.5) and coarse particles (PM10). This proposal comes after careful review and consideration of the most current available scientific evidence and risk and exposure information, and with consultation and confirmation by the agency’s independent science advisors.

“The U.S. has made incredible strides in reducing particulate matter concentrations across the nation,” said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. “Based on review of the scientific literature and recommendation from our independent science advisors, we are proposing to retain existing PM standards which will ensure the continued protection of both public health and the environment.”

As a result of Clean Air Act programs and efforts by state, local and tribal governments, as well as technological improvements, average PM2.5 concentrations in the U.S. fell by 39 percent between 2000 and 2018 while average PM10 concentrations fell by 31 percent during the same period.

With this action, EPA is following the principles established in the earliest days of this administration to streamline the NAAQS review process and to fulfill the statutory responsibility to complete the NAAQS review within a 5-year timeframe. More information about the rule can be found at: https://www.epa.gov/pm-pollution/national-ambient-air-quality-standards-naaqs-pm

Background:

The Clean Air Act requires the EPA to set NAAQS for “criteria pollutants.” Currently, PM and five other major pollutants are listed as criteria pollutants. The law requires the EPA to periodically review the relevant scientific information and the standards and revise them, if appropriate, to ensure that the standards provide the requisite protection for public health and welfare.

In the prior review of the PM standards, which was completed in 2012, the EPA revised the level of the primary annual PM2.5 standard from 15.0 to 12.0 mg/m3.

To view a fact sheet, click here: https://www.epa.gov/pm-pollution/proposal-retain-national-ambient-air-quality-standards-particulate-matter-pm