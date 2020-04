Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 15:59 Hits: 2

New research investigates how foxgloves create medicinal compounds, with an eye toward improving the process. Specifically, the lab is investigating the chemical processes the plants use to create cardiac glycosides: what steps are taken, what genes are turned on, and what enzymes are deployed. Farming foxgloves for medicine is time-consuming and labor-intensive.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200413115908.htm