Advance in understanding actin sheds light on cell function

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 18:27 Hits: 0

A tiny chemical modification on one of the most abundant and important proteins in cells, actin, has long been somewhat mysterious, its function not fully understood, but scientists have now taken a big step towards clearing up the mystery. The scientists, who report their discovery on the post-translational modification of actin, believe their discovery sheds light on the foundational construction of life.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200408142728.htm