The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Advance in understanding actin sheds light on cell function

Category: Environment Hits: 0

A tiny chemical modification on one of the most abundant and important proteins in cells, actin, has long been somewhat mysterious, its function not fully understood, but scientists have now taken a big step towards clearing up the mystery. The scientists, who report their discovery on the post-translational modification of actin, believe their discovery sheds light on the foundational construction of life.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200408142728.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version