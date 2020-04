Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 20:23 Hits: 0

Canada lynx are losing ground in Washington state, even as federal officials are taking steps to remove the species' threatened status under the Endangered Species Act. A massive monitoring study has found the big cat on only about 20% of its potential habitat in the state.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200409162311.htm