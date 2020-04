Articles

Researchers moved one step closer to the ability to make heparin in cultured cells. Heparin is a potent anti-coagulant and the most prescribed drug in hospitals, yet cell-culture-based production of heparin is currently not possible. Heparin is now produced by extracting the drug from pig intestines, which is a concern for safety, sustainability, and security reasons.

