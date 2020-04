Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020

Scientists have reconstructed the skulls of some of the world's oldest known dinosaur embryos in 3D, using powerful and non-destructive synchrotron techniques. They found that the skulls develop in the same order as those of today's crocodiles, chickens, turtles and lizards.

