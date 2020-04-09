Ancient teeth from Peru hint now-extinct monkeys crossed Atlantic from Africa

Articles

Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020

Four fossilized monkey teeth discovered deep in the Peruvian Amazon provide new evidence that more than one group of ancient primates journeyed across the Atlantic Ocean from Africa. The teeth are from a newly discovered species belonging to an extinct family of African primates known as parapithecids. Fossils discovered at the same site in Peru had earlier offered the first proof that South American monkeys evolved from African primates.

