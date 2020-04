Articles

Published on Sunday, 12 April 2020

OPEC, Russia and other oil-producing countries, collectively known as OPEC+, have reached a tentative deal to cut oil output by 9.7 million barrels a day due to the coronavirus pandemic.Talks between the countries had hit a last-minute hurdle last...

