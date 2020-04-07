The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Making a connection: Two ways that fault segments may overcome their separation

Category: Environment Hits: 0

In complex fault zones, multiple seemingly disconnected faults can potentially rupture at once, increasing the chance of a large damaging earthquake. Recent earthquakes including the 1992 Landers, 1999 Hector Mine and 2019 Ridgecrest earthquakes in California, among others, ruptured in this way. But how can seismologists predict whether individual fault segments might be connected and rupture together during a seismic event?

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200407150819.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version